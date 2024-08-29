Labor Day Weekend Travel

Count on plenty of company wherever you’re headed for Labor Day weekend. Today starts the heaviest travel times. But when is the best time to hit the highway this weekend? Check the chart from AAA. Filling the vehicle up may be better this time. AAA says gas prices may be at their lowest level in 3 years. For tips on navigating the highways, airports and cruise terminals check with us here.

Air travel Crowds at airport during Labor Day weekend

The second of Florida’s two, 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays is underway through next Friday, September 6th. Once again, it’s a good time to stock up on supplies as we approach the heart of hurricane season, and the full list is here. You can also check the Dove Hurricane Guide for tips and updates from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Apple juice sold at Walmart has been recalled. (Guitafotostudio - stock.adobe.com)

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall for apple juice sold at Walmart. 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice apple juice could have potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

There is one more thing you can do this weekend. Scallop season reopened in Pasco County this week after high levels of algae and other toxins put a pause on the season. The FWC said the current levels meet the standards set by National Shellfish Sanitation Program. The season will now run through Sept 24th.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group