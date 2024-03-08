Kylie Minogue joins Madonna onstage during Celebration Tour show in LA

By Carson Blackwelder and Andrea Dresdale

Twenty four years ago, Madonna performed on the MTV EMAs wearing a T-shirt with "Kylie Minogue" written across it in sparkly letters. Things came full circle on March 7, during her Celebration Tour, when Kylie joined the Queen of Pop onstage, wearing a t-shirt that said "Madonna" in sparkly letters.

Madonna welcomed Kylie to the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where they performed Gloria Gaynor's 1978 disco anthem "I Will Survive." Madonna has been playing the song regularly on the tour, as she recounts her near-death experience last year.

The two also sang Kylie's 2001 hit "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Kylie later shared a TikTok of her dancing in the audience to Madonna's 1998 hit "Ray of Light."

"MADONNA  It's been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women's Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE," she wrote.

