Kris Kristofferson, legendary songwriter, actor and singer, dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson, the singer, songwriter and actor whose songs were among the most admired, not just in country, but music in general, has died, according to a post on his official Facebook. He was 88.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home," read the message. "We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson's resume was eclectic: Rhodes scholar, U.S. Army veteran, pilot, Golden Gloves boxer and award-winning actor. But it was his famous songs -- including "Me and Bobby McGee," "Sunday Morning Coming Down" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" -- which made him a music legend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...

