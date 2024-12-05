for KING + COUNTRY's concert movie lets them give every fan 'a front row seat'

for KING + COUNTRY's A Drummer Boy Christmas LIVE | The Cinematic Concert Experience hits theaters nationwide Dec. 5 for a 15-day engagement. The Australian duo decided to turn their holiday tour into a concert movie so that everyone can see it, no matter where they live.

"One of the things that we found difficult was whenever we would do the Christmas show, you can only go to 15 markets," says the duo's Luke Smallbone, noting that if they toured the East Coast, people on the West Coast would be upset and vice versa.

"So we tried to figure out, 'How can we give this to everybody at once?' And the only real way we found to do it was through technology, through recording it, putting it into cinemas," he says. "And yeah, we're really pleased to be able to basically be within 30 minutes of a drive for every American."

In addition to providing as many people as possible with their tour experience, Luke says they wanted to make sure every fan's experience of their concert was up close and personal.

"One of the other motivations was, how can we give [everyone], like, a front row seat?" he says. "You're never going to get that feeling like you're right up close, unless you're right up close. And so we thought, 'Is there a way for us to do that with this concert film?' And I think that once you see it, you'll go, 'Yeah, I get it. I get it now.'"

If watching Luke and Joel on the big screen isn't enough for you, they are doing an actual holiday tour this season, but it consists of multiple nights in only a few cities, including New York, Nashville and London.

