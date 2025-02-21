For KING + COUNTRY's U2 cover to lead 'House of David: Season 1' soundtrack

As previously reported, for KING + COUNTRY have covered the U2 song "40" for the upcoming Prime Video series House of David. Now we have details on the series' soundtrack, which includes the duo's song.

House of David is about the life and times of the biblical King David of Israel. The first season, which premieres Feb. 27 with three episodes, follows David as a boy, including his battle with Goliath. It starts streaming on Feb. 27, which is also the day the soundtrack drops.

In addition to the cover of "40," a U2 live favorite that originally appeared on their 1983 album, War, the album features songs by Christian and gospel artists such as Anne Wilson, Chris Tomlin, Blessing Offor and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. One of the singles is "I've Got a Story" by NEEDTOBREATHE and Tori Kelly. The star of House of David, Michael Iskander, sings with Gabby Barrett on a track called "Lead Me To the Water."

For King + Country's cover of "40" is streaming now. The lyrics are an adaptation of the Bible's Psalm 40, often attributed to King David. Joel and Luke Smallbone wrote on Instagram, "We've long been inspired by watching these 2-Dimensional biblical epics be brought to 3-Dimensional life on the big screen. A high honor to be included in this project, and grateful to @U2 for entrusting us with this song."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.