for KING + COUNTRY announces 2023 Christmas tour

Curb | Word Entertainment

By Mary Pat Thompson

for KING + COUNTRY will be going back on tour this holiday season.

The Grammy-winning band consisting of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone announced their A Drummer Boy Christmas | The 2023 Tour Experience on Monday, July 17.

"A very fitting drumroll please," the band's Instagram account wrote in the caption for the tour announcement, before listing all the ticket details.

The tour will start in Chicago, Illinois, on November 25 before spreading to 15 other cities across both coasts. This will include a three-night residency and a worldwide livestream at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to close out the tour during the week of Christmas.

Included in the set list will be festive holiday classics, as well as hits from their albums, including their most recent project, What Are We Waiting For?

“To sing the most nostalgic songs ever written...to celebrate the miracle of all miracles,” for KING + COUNTRY said in a statement. “To gather together and to experience it all with you and pepper in a few theatrics and spectacle...these ingredients culminate into what has become our favorite tour of the year.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

