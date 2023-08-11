for KING + COUNTRY releasing deluxe version of 'What Are We Waiting For?'

for KING + COUNTRY has added their hit duet with Jordin Sparks, "Love Me Like I Am," to a new deluxe edition of their most recent album, What Are We Waiting For?, due out September 15.

In addition to the Jordin duet, the album's extra tracks include two new originals — "Better Man" and the title track — plus "For God Is With Us," a duet with Hillary Scott of the country group Lady A, best known for their hit "Need You Now."

The video for "What Are We Waiting For? (The Single)" is out now. The duo's Luke Smallbone told People magazine, "The statement of 'What are we waiting for' was meaningful to us because that's what we're asking ourselves. What are we waiting for in how we care for our wives, and what are we waiting for when it comes to raising our children? How are we caring for each other?"

He adds, "You can't just keep saying to yourself, 'Well, maybe tomorrow. Maybe next week.' We should do it now."

Here's the track listing for What Are We Waiting For?+ Deluxe Edition:

"What Are We Waiting For? (The Single)"

"RELATE"

"Broken Halos"

"Love Me Like I Am" (feat. Jordin Sparks)

"Unity" (feat. Dante Bowe)

"For God Is With Us" (feat. Hillary Scott)

"Hold On Pain Ends"

"Unsung Hero"

"Harmony" (feat. Sleeping At Last)

"Better Man"

"TOGETHER" (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly)

"Seasons"

"Cheering You On"

"Benediction"

"Love Me Like I Am" (Album Version)

"For God Is With Us" (Album Version)

