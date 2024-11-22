for KING + COUNTRY releases album version of 'A Drummer Boy Christmas (LIVE)' film

You now have three ways to celebrate Christmas with for KING + COUNTRY.
The duo's concert film, A Drummer Boy Christmas Live: The Cinematic Concert Experience, hits theaters Dec. 5 nationwide. You can also go see them live in concert in LA, New York, London and Nashville — they'll be playing multiple dates in each city. But now there's another option.
The group has just released A Drummer Boy Christmas (Live) The Cinematic Concert Album, which is essentially the audio from the film. The 10-track album features Luke and Joel Smallbone's renditions of classic songs like "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Silent Night" and "Do You Hear What I Hear?"
There's also a version of "Go Tell It On the Mountain" featuring Gabby Barrett, original songs like "Glorious" and "Baby Boy," and their show-stopping rendition of "Little Drummer Boy."
Here's the track listing:
"In The Bleak Midwinter"
"Joy To The World"
"O Come, O Come Emmanuel"
"Won't You Come"
"Baby Boy"
"Glorious"
"Angels We Have Heard On High"
"Go Tell It On The Mountain" (feat. Gabby Barrett)
"Do You Hear What I Hear?"
"For God Is With Us"
"O Come All Ye Faithful"
"Silent Night"
"Heavenly Hosts"
"A Christmas Monologue"
"Little Drummer Boy"
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.