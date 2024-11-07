for KING + COUNTRY try to find a "Place in This World" -- and on your Christmas to-do list

for KING + COUNTRY's latest hit, "Place in This World," is a remake of the 1991 top 10 hit by Michael W. Smith that features Smith himself as a special guest. The duo's Luke Smallbone says that he and his brother and bandmate Joel had an ulterior motive when they asked Smith to join them on the record.

"We've known Michael over the years, but never really gotten to spend a ton of time with him," explains Luke. "And so, when we were working on this song ... I kept saying to him, 'Michael! You know why we're doing this, right?' And he was like, 'Why?' And I said, 'It's a good excuse for us to hang out a little bit more!'"

As for the song itself, Luke says its message is more important than ever.

"I think that this song was almost ahead of its time," he notes. "People are trying to find their place in this world and I think the best way [to do that] is to actually look heavenward."

He adds, "I think it's probably more applicable today than it ever has been in the history of the world ... and if you can remake a song from 30 years ago and it still has traction today, that is truly a great song."

After the duo wraps their Unsung Hero tour on Nov. 10, they'll launch their A Drummer Boy Christmas tour on Dec. 1. While the tour will only play theaters in New York, LA, London and Nashville this year, you'll be able to experience it via A Drummer Boy Christmas concert movie.

The Fathom Events screenings will be held in the U.S., England and Australia starting December 5 and as Luke notes, "To be able to talk about 'the Greatest Story Ever Told' worldwide is a wonderful thing."

