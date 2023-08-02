for KING & COUNTRY movie, 'Unsung Hero,' gets a release date

Unsung Hero, the autobiographical drama about for KING & COUNTRY, now has a release date.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film – directed by one half of the music duo, Joel Smallbone – is set to be released by Lionsgate on April 26, 2024.



The faith-based movie follows the Smallbone family as they move from Australia to America after their father's successful music company goes under.



In addition to directing, Joel plays his father, David Smallbone, in the film. It also stars Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O'Quinn and Lady A's Hillary Scott.

