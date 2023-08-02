for KING & COUNTRY movie, 'Unsung Hero,' gets a release date

Jeremy Cowart

By Andrea Tuccillo

Unsung Hero, the autobiographical drama about for KING & COUNTRY, now has a release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film – directed by one half of the music duo, Joel Smallbone – is set to be released by Lionsgate on April 26, 2024.

The faith-based movie follows the Smallbone family as they move from Australia to America after their father's successful music company goes under.

In addition to directing, Joel plays his father, David Smallbone, in the film. It also stars Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O'Quinn and Lady A's Hillary Scott.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!