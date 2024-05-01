for KING + COUNTRY to launch Unsung Hero 2024 Tour in September

for KING + COUNTRY have already released the song "Unsung Hero," and the movie Unsung Hero. Now, get ready for Unsung Hero: The Tour.

The Smallbone siblings will launch their Unsung Hero 2024 Tour September 19 in Evansville, Indiana. It's currently scheduled to wrap up November 10 in Dallas, Texas, with tickets going on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. local time via forKingandCountry.com.

In addition to playing their past hits, Luke and Joel will be performing music from The Inspired By Soundtrack of their autobiographical film Unsung Hero, which is in theaters now. It tells the rags-to-riches story of how their family moved from Australia to Nashville and became a force in the music industry.

The soundtrack album features the song "Unsung Hero," collaborations with artists like Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith, and covers of hits by Seal and Rod Stewart.

