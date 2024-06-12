Kevin Spacey opens up about the support he received from Elton John & David Furnish

In an extensive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Kevin Spacey opened up about the support he received from Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, following the sexual assault allegations that derailed his Oscar-winning career.

Spacey was exonerated in courts in both the U.S. and the U.K., and told Morgan both stars have stood by him through it all.

"Elton was the first email I got on Oct. 30 of 2017 after the [Anthony] Rapp story had come out, saying, 'We love you, whatever you need, we're here for you,'" Spacey said.

The former House of Cards star also revealed he "didn't ask" the pair to testify in his defense in the U.K. case, but they "insisted."

"I told them a piece of information that one of the accusers had said about them, which was not true, and Elton and David said, 'Well, we have to testify. ... We have to let the jury know that this individual is not telling the truth,'" he shared.

The trio had a reunion last summer in France, Spacey recalled, calling their dinner together "very beautiful."

But while Elton and David have stood by Spacey, he says he’s been shunned by many in Hollywood.

"Yeah, there are some people who definitely ran into the forest, but ... I continually find myself very moved by people who take the time and to reach out to find out how I'm doing," he said.

