Kenny Loggins to be honored with the John Lennon Real Love Award

Kenny Loggins will be honored later this year with the John Lennon Real Love Award at the 44th annual John Lennon Tribute Dec. 7 at Symphony Space in New York.

The annual event is put on by Theatre Within, which offers free workshops in creative expression and mindfulness for children, teens and adults impacted by cancer, as well as youth in crisis.

“Kenny Loggins is one of those rare artists who fearlessly crosses musical genres and whose songs have touched the hearts of generations of fans,” Theatre Within artistic director Joe Raiola says. “Beyond that, Kenny’s charitable impact, particularly for children’s causes, has been seismic and selfless.”

Previous recipients of the John Lennon Real Love Award include Graham Nash, Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco and Donovan.

The award was established in 2014 with the support of Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, to celebrate artists for their creative excellence and charitable/social impact.

Proceeds from the 44th annual John Lennon Tribute benefit Theatre Within's programs, as well as the John Lennon Real Love Project songwriting program.

Ticket are on sale now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.