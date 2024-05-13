Kenny G to release memoir in September

Kenny G will be telling his story this fall, in a memoir called Life in the Key of G.

The book, described as "heartfelt, funny, and fascinating," shares how the saxophone player, born Kenny Gorelick, became one of the best-selling artists of all time. In a statement, he says, "I've always preferred to let my music do the talking for me; it's my way of expressing what's in my heart. But I thought people might want to know what's inside the music, and where it comes from."

"And there's a lot about how I went from Kenneth Gorelick to Kenny G that I've never talked about before," he adds. "It's been exactly fifty years since my first professional gig -- and that blows my mind because I feel like I'm just getting started -- but it seemed like a good time to share those stories with the wonderful people who've supported me all these years."

The book will detail Kenny's journey from a bullied kid from Seattle to a Grammy-winning star who's sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Along the way, he's also proven that he has a sense of humor about himself, appearing in commercials that poke fun at his image and a documentary that's partly about how much people hate him. He's also collaborated with The Weeknd and serenaded Kim Kardashian.

Life in the Key of G will be out September 24.

