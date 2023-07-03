Kelly Clarkson proves Jonas Brothers' "Year 3000" lyrics wrong with new album

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

By Andrea Dresdale

Back in 2007 when Jonas Brothers released the song "Year 3000," they probably didn't think one of the lyrics could possibly come true in their lifetime. But it turns out one of their predictions about what would happen in the future is now officially incorrect.

JoBros sing, "Everybody bought our seventh album/ It had outsold Kelly Clarkson." By a twist of fate, the group released their seventh album this year — and Kelly also put out a new album. Unfortunately, their album did not outsell Kelly's.

Specifically, JoBros' recent release, The Album, sold 52,000 units in its first week, while Kelly's chemistry has just debuted with first-week sales of 53,000 units. Sorry, guys.
And for those fans who've debated whether or not The Album is the group's sixth or seventh album, apparently Kevin Jonas has decided it's their seventh.
Fun fact: "Year 3000" is actually a cover of a 2002 song by the British group Busted and the original lyrics said "It had outsold Michael Jackson." Perhaps JoBros wanted to set their sights a little lower.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!