Kelly Clarkson announces deluxe edition of 'chemistry,' featuring duet with daughter River Rose

Brian Bowen/Atlantic

By Andrea Dresdale

Kelly Clarkson is finishing up her Las Vegas Chemistry residency on August 19, but she's not yet done with chemistry the album.

The star has announced a deluxe edition of chemistry that arrives September 22 with five brand new songs, two remixes and a live track. One of the new songs, according to the track list, is "you don't make me cry," which features Kelly's 9-year-old daughter, River Rose. This may be the first full-fledged recorded duet between Kelly and her child.

The other brand new songs are "i won't give up," "did you know," "goodbye" and "roses." Also included are a David Guetta remix of "favorite kind of high," a Ty Sunderland remix of "mine" and a live version of "mine," recorded during Kelly's birthday show at LA's Belasco Theater.

The live version of "Piece by Piece" that Kelly's been singing at her Vegas residency, with lyrics that remove her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, from the equation, isn't included.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

