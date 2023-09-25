Kelly Clarkson shocks a Vegas street performer with impromptu performance

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

By Mary Pat Thompson

She wasn't our first American Idol for nothing.

Kelly Clarkson gave an impromptu performance of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got to Do with It" on the street in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Kelly was on her way to soundcheck for an event when she heard a woman singing and gave her a tip. The street performer, unaware of who she was interacting with, invited Kelly to take a spin at the song.

"She asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off," Kelly wrote alongside a video of the interaction on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The exact moment that the street performer realizes Kelly’s identity is abundantly clear. “Are you f****** kidding me?” the woman says, after the two embrace in a hug.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

