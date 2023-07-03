Kelly Clarkson scores ninth top 10 album with 'Chemistry'

Kelly Clarkson has good Chemistry on the charts.

The Emmy and Grammy-winning star has grabbed her ninth top 10 album, as Chemistry debuts at number six on the Billboard 200. It's her first album of non-Christmas songs since 2017's Meaning of Life.

Billboard notes that Kelly has now officially been on the Top 200 Albums chart for 20 years: Her debut album, Thankful, entered the chart at number one back in May of 2003.

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time has now racked up a 15th non-consecutive week at number one. It's spent more time on top than any album since Adele's 21, which spent 24 weeks overall on top back in 2011 and 2012.

