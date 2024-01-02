Kelly Clarkson serves as witness for two fans who marry at New Year's Eve show

Kelly Clarkson: Singer, songwriter, talk show host ... and wedding witness.

During the New Year's Eve performance of her Las Vegas residency show Chemistry: An Intimate Evening, Kelly walked into the audience and spoke to two fans, Brian and Marcello. They explained that they'd been together for 14 years — 15 in January — and noted they wanted to get married at the show that night, in front of her.

As captured in fan-shot video, Brian and Marcello then informed Kelly that they'd brought along an officiant to perform the ceremony. After the officiant asked the two men if they took each other to be each other's lawful wedded husbands, forever, 'til death do you part — and they both said yes — he announced, "By the power of Kelly Clarkson’s show, Las Vegas, New Year’s 2024, I pronounce you both husband and husband!”

As the crowd clapped and cheered, Kelly went over to the officiant's mother and exclaimed, "Look what your baby just did!" She pronounced the whole experience "wonderful" and wished the two men good luck before returning to the show.

During the New Year's Eve show, Kelly covered Miley Cyrus' "Used to Be Young." On the first night of the two-night Vegas run, she covered Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire."

