Kelly Clarkson wants a partner who "doesn't need anything from me"

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock was tough, but now, she's happy being single. In fact, she's so happy that she says it's going to take a person with, as they say, "a very specific set of skills" to get her to be a relationship again.

Speaking to People for a cover story, Kelly explains, "I'm really enjoying my life. I was single basically until I was 30 and I forgot how good at that I am. I love my kids, that takes time. I have my family, I have my friends, I have my jobs, I have so much on my plate! And it's all these beautiful things that are working really well and feeling quasi-balanced, whatever that means."

So when it comes to finding love again with a new partner, Kelly tells People, "I don't know. I said this to a friend the other day: 'This is gonna have to be an individual that brings their own life and their own thing to the table without needing anything from me.'"

As for her marriage, Kelly says she's happy she was able to get out all her feelings about it in her Grammy-nominated album, chemistry.

"It was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?" she tells People. "I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."

She adds that releasing the album was "like, 'I'm taking my power back.'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.