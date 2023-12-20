Kelly Clarkson says she wants to "work on herself a little more" before dating

Kelly Clarkson may be divorced, but she's not looking for her next love quite yet.

On the December 20 edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly chatted with Shannen Doherty, who went through a divorce earlier this year. While Shannen said she's ready to find love again, Kelly said, "I am still in the stage of really enjoying me. I'm not there."

"There's a lot to learn about yourself in a relationship and how you are in a relationship," she said. "I think I need a little more work on that end of it. I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship, and how to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else."

"Also, I love me and I love spending time with me," she declared. "It's really great! It feels powerful."

Kelly said for now she's sharing her bed with her dogs. When she was married, she laughed, "We didn't allow dogs in the bed 'cause it's for fun! The good kind of fun!" But now, "My dogs have been ruling my bed, so I think they would hate the next person that came in."

She added, "I like dog love for the moment."

