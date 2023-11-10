Kelly Clarkson says Taylor Swift sends her flowers after each rerecorded album

Back in 2019, Kelly Clarkson tweeted that Taylor Swift should rerecord her masters — and as we know, Taylor took that idea and ran with it.

Kelly tells E! News that Taylor literally gives her her flowers every time a new "Taylor's Version" album is rereleased.



"You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers," Kelly says. "She's so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something'—'cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."



While Kelly is grateful for the sweet gesture, she says she's sure Taylor didn't need her suggestion.



"She's a very smart businesswoman," Kelly says. "So, she would have thought of that. But it just sucks when you see artists that you admire and you respect really wanting something and it's special to them. You know if they're going to find a loophole, you find a loophole. And she did it and literally is, like, the best-selling artist I feel like of all-time now."

