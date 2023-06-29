Kelly Clarkson opens up about decision to go on antidepressants amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is known for wearing her emotions on her sleeve through her music, but the daytime talk show host has opened up for the first time about her decision to take antidepressants.

Kelly shared the news Wednesday, June 28, on an episode of the hit podcast Las Culturistas.

"I looked at my therapist and I was like just couldn't stop sobbing — I couldn't stop crying. I was like I can't, I cannot do this," the 41-year-old said. She explained that her therapist urged her to consider taking the medication while going through her divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"My thing was, I just, I can't smile anymore for America right now. Like I'm not happy and I need help," Kelly said. "And it was one of the best lessons because she kept trying to convince me. She was like, 'Girl, you're doing a lot and having to balance a lot,' and trying to put my best foot forward in front of my kids like, I was like, 'I can't do it.'"

The "Since U Been Gone" singer said she was hesitant at first but decided to use the antidepressant Lexapro temporarily during the split.

Ultimately, Clarkson said she's thankful for prioritizing her well-being.

"It was a really good lesson in, like, you need to put your ego aside and everything aside," she said on the podcast. "When someone's trying to help you ... listen."

She continued, "It was, honest to God, the greatest decision ever, I wouldn't have made it. And then by the time you wean off of [the medication], it's like ... I handled what I couldn't handle then, and now, I have time and space, and I took like the whole summer off."

