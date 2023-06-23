Kelly Clarkson makes surprise appearance at karaoke celebration of new album, 'chemistry'

There are probably a lot of people out there who would love to sing with Kelly Clarkson — and apparently some of those people just got their chance.

Billboard reports that to help promote her just-released album, chemistry, Kelly made a surprise appearance at Sid Gold's Request Room in New York City June 22, where she joined some fans in a fun round of karaoke.

Kelly shared a clip from the evening on Instagram showing two fans singing her hit "Since U Been Gone," with Kelly and the rest of the crowd quickly joining in. And fan-shot footage posted to Twitter shows Kelly walking in as fans are singing "Behind These Hazel Eyes."

The site reports that Kelly wasn’t initially supposed to attend the celebration of the album’s release, but found a way to stop in. She wound up staying for over an hour.

Chemistry, Clarkson's 10th studio album, is out now. It is her first album since divorcing husband Brandon Blackstock and contains several songs inspired by her heartbreak.

