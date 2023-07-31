Kelly Clarkson kicks off Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles "Kellyoke" cover

Courtesy Live Nation Las Vegas

By Andrea Dresdale

Kelly Clarkson launched her long-awaited Las Vegas residency July 28 at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater, and in addition to her own hits, she also covered Harry Styles' "As It Was," as a nod to her talk show's popular "Kellyoke" segments.

As People reports, Kelly explained, "We're gonna go a little Kellyoke every night. We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn't get to perform it on the show."

At the July 29 show, she continued the theme by singing GAYLE's "abcdefu." Fun fact: GAYLE co-wrote the song "Me" on Kelly's new album.

The July 28 and 29 shows were different, as Kelly promised, but they all included her signature hits "Miss Independent," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," "Since U Been Gone" and "Breakaway."  According to People, she also talked a lot about her children, her divorce and her upcoming move to New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!