Katy Perry wins animal advocacy award from PETA's youth division

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry has added another award to her shelf, this time from peta2, which is part of PETA's youth division.

Katy won a 2023 Libby Award, presented to people, brands and products that "go above and beyond for animals," for her shoe brand, Katy Perry Collections, which was named Favorite Celeb Vegan Brand for its animal-friendly styles.

Other winners included Millie Bobby Brown for her makeup line, Florence by Mills, which was named Favorite Celeb Cruelty-Free Beauty Brand, beating out Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande's beauty brands. Millie was also named Animal Adoption Advocate for adopting her own dog and encouraging her followers to adopt from shelters.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

