Katy Perry thanks Sabrina Carpenter for helping her to maintain her 'fun auntie' aka 'funtie' status

Christina Aguilera isn't the only famous female pop star from a previous generation to sing Sabrina Carpenter's praises: Katy Perry has thanked the "Espresso" singer for helping her to maintain her status as a "fun aunt."

Katy, who attended Sabrina's Short n' Sweet LA concert on Nov. 17, posted photos and video of herself in the audience and backstage, hanging with Sabrina and her nieces. "soooo @sabrinacarpenter show was too short but so sweet," she wrote.

"Thanks for solidifying my FUNTIE status with my nieces & for playing my fave song 'Lie to Girls,'" Katy continued. "IT JUST KILLS ME CAUSE IT FEELS LIKE YOUVE READ EVERY GIRLS DIARY WRITING THAT SONG."

In the song, from Sabrina's Short n' Sweet album, she talks about how women will enable men's bad behavior by making excuses for it. "You don't have to lie to girls," she sings. "If they like you, they'll just lie to themselves/ Don't I know it better than anyone else?"

As previously reported, while at the concert Katy was seen catching up with her ex-boyfriend John Mayer. You may recall that the two even recorded a duet together: 2013's "Who You Love." Last year John said he still listens to the song every once in a while.

