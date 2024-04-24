Katy Perry teases "one of my biggest songs" is "coming out"

Disney/Art Streiber

By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry hasn't given a lot of detail about the new music she's been teasing, but at least we now know who one of her collaborators is.

Lu Kala, a Canadian-Congolese singer, posted to Instagram a video of herself hanging out with Katy. In the video, she embraces Lu and says, "She helped me write one of my biggest songs that has yet to come out but it's coming out! Don't say anything! Lu Kala, everyone, Lu Kala! I love you!"

In the caption, Lu wrote, "I was not expecting any of this, wow Thank you @katyperry for letting me be the tiniest part of what you have coming. I can't wait for the world to hear it."

In another post featuring photos of her and Katy, Lu noted, "To know me is to know that I've been a Katy fan FOREVER!! You can't spell Pop without @katyperry and as a Pop gurlll, this means the WORLD TO ME!!!! brb, still crying."

In the comments, Lu added, "I’m still in disbelief y’all, if we talking POP MOTHER, it’s HER!!!!?"

As previously reported, Katy recently told Access Hollywood that her upcoming album is "very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!