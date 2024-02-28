Katy Perry named by 'People' as one of the Women Changing the World for 2024

Katy Perry is a singer, songwriter, American Idol judge, mom and footwear mogul, but she's also doing important charity work. That's according to People, who put Katy — and her sister Angela — at #1 on its list of "2024 Women Changing the World."

Katy is highlighted for the work she and Angela do with the Firework Foundation, which they launched in 2018 to help kids from underserved communities. The foundation partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and hosts annual summer camps that focus on the arts.

"The arts gave me such a different perspective than the one I grew up in. It expanded my mind and gave me confidence," Katy tells People.

The first Camp Firework session was held five years ago and gave middle schoolers from the sisters' hometown of Santa Barbara the chance to participate in choreography classes, songwriting sessions and even shoe design workshops. Kids at the camp also learn mental health tools such as Transcendental Meditation.

"We [want to] support these young people throughout their whole educational journey,” says Katy. “I’m so grateful for my gift as a musician, but if in a hundred years nobody knows Katy Perry or the song ‘Firework,’ but they know what the Firework Foundation is, then I’ll have fulfilled my purpose.”

Other women highlighted on People's list are Angela Bassett, who's an advocate for heart health; Marlee Matlin, who works to give the deaf more visibility and access; and Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, who in 2020 started a movement to raise awareness of the importance of brain health, especially for women.

