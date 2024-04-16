Katy Perry has thoughts on who should replace her on 'American Idol'

Disney/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry's current season as a judge on American Idol will be her last, but she's got thoughts about who should replace her on the ABC reality competition show.

Speaking to E!, Katy said, "I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. So I love him."

The "Need a Favor" singer appeared on the April 8 edition of American Idol.

Katy noted, however, that whoever ends up replacing her shouldn't be afraid to speak their mind. "I want a truth teller," she explained. "I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way."

"Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also considered a [b****] ... so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition," she said.

This season's American Idol finale will air May 19.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

