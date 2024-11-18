Katy Perry donating money from UK tour to support live music venues

Katy Perry has just announced that she's bringing her Lifetimes Tour to the U.K. in 2025, and though she'll be playing arenas, she's going to make sure that smaller venues also benefit.

NME reports that Katy plans to donate about $1.25 for every ticket sold to the Music Venue Trust, which "acts to protect, secure and improve UK Grassroots Music Venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists." Back in 2008, Katy did her first U.K. shows in small venues like The Water Rat, a pub that holds just 200 people.

Meanwhile, Katy tells The Sun that the Lifetimes Tour will see her creating a "super-high level, transformative experiential world" onstage. She adds that the tour will "have a sci-fi feel and tell a story of a hopeful future."

She says, "With all of the changes that are going on in the world and how we’re all progressing so quickly with information and AI, it's trying to remember what sets us apart from the robots — it’s love.”

There's no word on when or if Katy plans to announce North American dates for the tour. In addition to the U.K. shows, she's touring in Australia, Mexico and South America.

