Katy Perry calls out AI fake Met Gala photo of herself; Lady Gaga and Rihanna also AI'd into the event

Disney/Art Streiber

By Andrea Dresdale

Neither Katy Perry, Rihanna nor Lady Gaga attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, but that didn't stop fans from using AI to create fraudulent photos of them on the red carpet.

Katy even called out the fakes: She posted two of them on her Instagram and captioned them, "couldn't make it to the MET, had to work." She also included a text exchange between her and her mom, in which her mom wrote, "Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade." She replied, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

Katy also posted a photo of herself "working" in the recording studio.

Rihanna didn't show up at the Met because she had the flu, but a fake photo showed her on the carpet in a floral-embroidered gown with a huge sculptural shoulder piece.

A similar counterfeit photo shows Lady Gaga on the carpet, wearing a massive white sculpted gown with gravity-defying tiers, each one spilling over with flowers.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!