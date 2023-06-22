Kate Bush “blown away” by “Running Up That Hill” reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify

URLI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Kate Bush's classic tune "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)" has scored a new milestone. The song has just reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The feat is so amazing even the often reclusive Bush needed to recognize it, taking to her website to thank her fans.

"A billion streams! I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries - a billion streams - on their way to the sea. Each one of these streams is one of you…,” she writes. “Thank you! Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey. I’m blown away.”

Released in 1985, "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)" saw a new resurgence in 2022 thanks to its inclusion in season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things. The renewed interest in the song resulted in it reaching a new peak on the Billboard Hot 100, landing at #3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

