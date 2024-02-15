Kanye West claims he's been "helpful" to Taylor Swift's career

After mentioning Taylor Swift in one of the songs on his new album, Vultures, Kanye West has taken to Instagram to address the perceptions of his relationship with Taylor.

In the song "Carnival," Ye raps, "I mean since Taylor Swift/ since I had the Rollie on the wrist/ I'm the new Jesus, b****." Ye wrote in an all-caps post on Instagram, "WHEN I SAID THAT I'M THE NEW JESUS B**** I WASN'T EVEN THINKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT THAT WAS A WHOLE LINE BEFORE BUT I APPRECIATE THE FREE PROMO."

Ye notes, "REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR'S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK. SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES."

He then makes this claim: "ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL. TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL."

Ye also addressed rumors that Taylor had him "kicked out of the Super Bowl" because he had seats in front of her VIP suite.

"I DIDN'T GET KICKED OUT OF THE SUPER BOWL WE LEFT OUR SEATS TO GO TO YG'S BOX AND SEE DIFFERENT FRIENDS," he writes. "MY WIFE HAD NEVER BEEN TO A SUPER BOWL SO I WANTED TO WALK AROUND AND HAVE A NICE TIME WE HAD SUCH A FUN DAY."

Taylor and Kanye's feud began in 2009 when he interrupted her speech at the MTV VMAs. The two buried the hatchet, but began feuding again in 2016 after Kanye claimed she'd given him permission to call her a "b****" in his song "Famous."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.