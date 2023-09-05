Justin Timberlake's next album is coming out "top of next year," says Timbaland

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Timberlake hasn't released a new album since 2018's Man of the Woods, but according to his musical collaborator Timbaland, we won't have to wait too much longer for something new from JT.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Timbaland says Justin's new album is coming out "top of next year" and adds, "That first single's gonna be serious. I can't tell you the title -- just know it's good."

On top of that, Timbaland says he and Justin are working on an entire album together after a fan suggested they do one. The two have been collaborators since Justin's 2006 album FutureSex/LoveSounds — which produced the #1 hit "SexyBack" — but they've never done a joint album.

Meanwhile, Justin, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado just released their first collaboration in 16 years, "Keep Going Up." It's the first release from Timbaland's first EP in 14 years, Textbook Timbo.

Justin also has the animated film Trolls Band Together coming up — with a possible *NSYNC reunion song on the soundtrack — as well as the Netflix film Reptile.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!