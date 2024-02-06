Justin Timberlake announces dates for second North American leg of Forget Tomorrow World Tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Timberlake isn't being "Selfish" with his live performances.

The singer has announced the first round of dates for the second North American leg of his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The new dates start October 7 in Brooklyn, New York, and include shows in Buffalo, New York; Atlanta; Toronto; Washington, D.C.; Columbus, Ohio; and Chicago.

Twenty one of the first 30 shows of the tour have already sold out, with second shows added in cities like LA, Las Vegas, New York and Boston.

The Citi Entertainment presale starts February 6 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. A Verizon Up presale begins on the same day and time via verizon.com. The general onsale date for the new shows starts February 9 at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com, which also lists all the details of the newly added shows.

Justin's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, is out March 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

