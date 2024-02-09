Justin Timberlake expands Forget Tomorrow tour with 15 additional dates

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Timberlake's upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour just keeps on growing.

The "Selfish" singer has added 15 new songs to the second leg of the tour. The newly added shows start October 25 in Detroit and include stops in Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Pittsburgh and his hometown of Memphis.  Right now, that leg is scheduled to wrap up December 16 in Indianapolis. The first leg of the tour begins April 29 in Vancouver.

Citi card and Verizon presales for the new shows start February 12 at 10 a.m. and run through February 14 — seems like a pretty option for a Valentine's Day gift. The general on-sale date is February 15 at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com.

Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, comes out March 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

