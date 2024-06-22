Justin Timberlake addresses Chicago crowd after DWI arrest: “It’s been a tough week"

By Jill Lances
Justin Timberlake returned to the stage for the first time since being arrested for DWI and seemed to address his recent troubles.
The singer headlined Chicago’s United Center Friday night, and fan-shot footage posted to social media shows him addressing the crowd by saying, “It’s been a tough week.”
He added, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”
Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. According to the criminal complaint, Timberlake told the arresting officer he'd had only one drink.

Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow World Tour continues with a second show in Chicago on Saturday, June 22. A complete list of dates can be found at justintimberlake.com.

