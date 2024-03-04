Justin Timberlake teams with Spotify to reveal album track list

By Andrea Dresdale

Justin Timberlake's new album, Everything I Thought It Was, is coming out on March 15, and he's teamed with Spotify to reveal the track list on a billboard installed on The Reef in Los Angeles.

If you'd rather read the track list online, you can visit a countdown page on Spotify, where you can also preorder the album. Exclusive clips from Justin will also be posted there in the coming days.

The track list confirms that *NSYNC appears on the song "Paradise." There's also a collaboration on the song "Liar" with Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer who's worked with Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

Here's the track listing in full:

"Memphis"
"F**kin' Up the Disco"
"No Angels"
"Play"
"Technicolor"
"Drown"
"Liar" ft. Fireboy DML)
"Infinity Sex"
"Love & War"
"Sanctified" (Ft. Tobe Nwigwe)
"My Favorite Drug"
"Flame"
"Imagination"
"What Lovers Do"
"Selfish"
"Alone"
"Paradise" (ft. *NSYNC)
"Conditions"

In other Justin news, his wife Jessica Biel's birthday was on March 3, and on Instagram, he posted a montage of photos and videos showing her, and her and Justin through the years. "There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya [G.O.A.T.]!" he wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!