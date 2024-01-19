Justin Timberlake to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' January 27

Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Not only is Justin Timberlake going to be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 25, but two days later, he'll be appearing on Fallon's former show.

JT has been booked as the musical guest on the January 27 installment of Saturday Night Live, with host Dakota Johnson. It remains to be seen how many details we'll get about Justin's new music before that, but it's possible that something will be released between then and now, since he'll presumably be performing it on SNL.

Justin is a member of the SNL Five-Timers club, having hosted the show five times.

In Memphis, Tennessee, Friday, Justin will do a free show at that city's Orpheum Theater. Maybe he'll share some details about the new music with the audience?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!