Justin Timberlake posts video of himself vibing in studio with...JC Chasez?!?

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale

On Wednesday, August 9, the birthday of *NSYNC's JC Chasez, his bandmate Justin Timberlake sent him birthday wishes on Instagram, along with some pretty interesting video.

On his Instagram Story, Justin wrote, "Happy birthday to my brother @jcchasezofficial." That message captioned some video which seems to show Justin and JC vibing in a recording studio in the present day. The "looking eyes" emoji was added to the bottom of the Story.

Does this mean that Justin and JC are working on something together? Justin's been teasing new music for a while, and JC recently told People he's working on two different musicals as well as other projects he couldn't talk about.

Lance Bass also wished JC a happy birthday, as did Chris Kirkpatrick.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

