Justin Timberlake performs at opening of new Las Vegas Fontainebleau hotel

Justin Timberlake hit the stage December 13 for a special concert celebrating the opening of the latest billion-dollar hotel property in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that The Fontainebleau Las Vegas cost $3.7 billion to build and has been in the works since 2005. When it finally opened its doors on Wednesday, it attracted celebrities like JT, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, Cher and Bryan Cranston to its invitation-only kickoff party.

Justin and entertainment legend Paul Anka both performed at the hotel's BleauLive theater. Anka then christened the casino by shooting the first dice on a craps table, as Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander, looked on.

According to Setlist.FM, Justin's concert included performances of all his hits, from "SexyBack" and "Cry Me a River" to "Mirrors," "Rock Your Body" and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" He even performed a cover of Charlie Chaplin's classic "Smile." One song he didn't sing was *NSYNC's reunion hit "Better Place."

Justin is rumored to have been paid $6 million for his performance, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.