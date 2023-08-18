Justin Bieber not splitting with longtime manager Scooter Braun despite reports

An online rumor suggesting that Justin Bieber is planning to part ways with his longtime manager Scooter Braun isn't true, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Multiple sources tell ET, "Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Scooter discovered Justin on YouTube, and in 2007, he flew the 13-year-old Canadian singer to Atlanta, where he made his first demo tapes. Justin was then signed to Scooter's Raymond Braun Media Group, which was a joint venture between him and Usher. Together, Scooter and Usher got Justin a record deal.

In 2008, Scooter officially became Justin's manager. Ever since, the two have been together on Justin's journey to superstardom.

