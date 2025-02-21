Justin Bieber: 'It's time to grow up!'

There's been much speculation about Justin Bieber lately — in terms of his personal and professional life — and it seems as though the singer is thinking about his next steps.

In an Instagram Story Thursday captured by People magazine, Justin wrote in all caps, "It's time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder!"

"Are you tired of trying to follow all the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I've found love to be more powerful than rules," he continues. "I tried to follow the rules. I'm not good at it. But u don't need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive. So enter love living!"

"God always grants us love. It's one of His promises," Justin notes. "Upon receiving God's Love! U start to change and start following love. You don't work to mature! You let go to mature!"

"Today I'm letting go and remembering the weight isn't on me to change. the weight is on God. So I give all my insecurities and my fears to Him this morning because I know he gladly takes it."

The post was soundtracked by John Mayer's live version of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'."

Justin's been teasing new music lately and on Feb. 14 celebrated Valentine's Day with his wife, Hailey. He also supported Hailey at the latest pop-up for her cosmetics brand, Rhode. The couple shares son Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

