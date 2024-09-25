Josh Groban's secret to relationship with girlfriend? Making each other laugh "absolutely constantly"

By Andrea Dresdale

If you're a fan of Josh Groban, you know that he's a funny guy, so it's a good thing he's found himself a funny girl.

Asked to reveal the secret of how he and his girlfriend, British stage actress Natalie McQueen, make things work, Josh told People, "We make each other laugh just absolutely constantly. And at the end of the day, we just love each other a lot, respect each other and try to make each day better."

But Josh noted that he and McQueen, who's appeared in multiple musical productions in London's West End, are similar in temperament. "We really like to communicate,” Groban said. “We're both people pleasers and we're both introverts, so that can sometimes mean that it takes a little bit of prodding, like, ‘No, how are you really feeling?’"

He added, “And so I think we really had to make a point to kind of time out with each other and say, check in: ‘How are we doing? How are things feeling? How was your day?’" Josh also said that despite his busy schedule, he tries "not to be gone too long."

It's not known when Josh and McQueen started dating, but they went Instagram official in February 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

