Josh Groban celebrating 20th anniversary of 'Closer' with deluxe edition

By Jill Lances

Josh Groban released his breakout album Closer two decades ago, and now, he's celebrating the milestone anniversary.

The singer is set to release Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on November 17, featuring a remastered version of the album along with six rare or previously unreleased tracks, including extended versions of "You Raise Me Up," "Mi Morena" and others.

The set also includes the just-released "Broken Vow (Vocal/Piano Version)" featuring David Foster on piano. You can listen to the song now via digital outlets and watch a live performance of the track on YouTube.

Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is being released digitally and as a two-CD set. It will also be released as a limited edition two-LP orange vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

Released November 11, 2003, Groban's Closer debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 album chart, eventually hitting #1. It went on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA, with the single "You Raise Me Up" going triple Platinum.

