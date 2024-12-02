Josh Groban announces Las Vegas five-night stand starting in May

It's been a while since Josh Groban's done an actual series of live concerts, but now he's announced five of them -- in Las Vegas.

Josh Groban: Gems will find the singer performing five nights in May at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the room recently vacated by Adele. He'll perform May 9, 10, 14, 16 and 17.

Fan club presale tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT; a Citi presale starts that same day and time via citientertainment.com. Other presales begin Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. The general onsale date is Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com/JoshGrobanVegas.

VIP packages, with goodies including a meet and greet with Josh, backstage tour, pre-show performance and more, are available through wearesuper.co/joshgroban.

If you want to see Josh perform before that, he'll be hosting Josh Groban & Friends: Home for the Holidays, a CBS special airing Dec. 20 and featuring Tori Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, James Bay and The War and Treaty. The latter duo are his partners on his current Christmas single, "Do You Hear What I Hear."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.