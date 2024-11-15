Josh Groban releases Christmas collaboration with The War and Treaty, confirms lineup for CBS holiday special

Josh Groban has a new Christmas song out, featuring Michael and Tanya Trotter, the married couple who record as the duo The War and Treaty.

Josh and the duo — who also recently collaborated with Bon Jovi — have released their version of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" You can stream it now and watch the visualizer, showing Josh, Michael and Tanya recording the song in the studio, on YouTube.

Josh says in a statement he's been "enraptured" by the couple's voices since he first heard them, and shares that they met at the Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert. "We pledged that we would find the right song to collaborate on and we're so excited to sing a Christmas song we've all loved since we were little," he adds.

"We wanted to give it a new and fresh interpretation and I love what came out of it. Singing with them is an experience I'll always cherish and hope everyone loves it as much as we did in the studio."

Michael and Tanya add, "Josh Groban is our brother. [We] believe in this day and age people are looking for family connections. From the first moment we met it felt like we'd known one another forever. His voice is one to study and will be studied for generations to come."

"His class and dignity shine bright much like his character, but his smile and laughter is a smile you wanna always see and a laugh you want to always hear."

The War and Treaty will also appear on Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, the upcoming CBS special that focuses on the joys of adoption and foster parenting. It airs Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and also features James Bay, Jennifer Hudson and Tori Kelly.

