Jordin Sparks has to get out the sewing machine to make her son's Halloween vision come to life

If your kid wants to be something standard for Halloween, like Spider-Man or Harry Potter, it's easy enough to just buy a costume. But if your kid has other ideas, it's gonna be up to you to make it work. That's what Jordin Sparks is faced with this Halloween.

She tells ABC Audio that her son, DJ, who's 6, came up with a novel idea. "You know what he said? He wants to do 'Wolverine Pool,' so a mix of Wolverine and Deadpool," Jordin tells ABC Audio. "So I think I'm going to have to buy two different outfits and sew them together down the middle! But it's going to be fun."

At least Jordin and her husband, Dana, will be spared the bother of dragging DJ from house to house. "He actually doesn't like trick-or-treating, so we're just going to dress up and have a party at home," she says.

Jordin, who's currently hosting the reality competition Roller Jam on Max, is ready to move onto Christmas. She's contributed a song called "S-N-O-W" to a new album called Growin' Up Holiday, which is out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.