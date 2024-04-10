Jonas Brothers reschedule entire European tour due to "exciting projects"

Jonas Brothers were due to kick off the European leg of their ongoing The Tour tour on May 18 in Norway, but now, they've moved the whole thing to the fall.

"Unforeseen scheduling conflicts" are the reason for the change, according to the announcement of the change. The new dates start September 9 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and are scheduled to wrap up October 16 in Kraków, Poland. All tickets will be honored for the new dates; additional tickets are on sale now via JonasBrothers.com.

In a statement, the group says, "We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point. Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall."

On Instagram, the group adds, "We know this is a bit inconvenient but we can't wait to share more about what's coming."

The European leg is part of a global trek that will eventually take the brothers to 26 countries.

